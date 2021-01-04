PMA confirms some cadets, civilian and military personnel tested positive for COVID-19

:

MANILA - The Philippine Military Academy on Monday confirmed that some of its cadets and military and civilian personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, PMA Public Affairs Office Chief Major Cherryl Tindog said a mass RT-PCR testing was conducted inside the campus, although she did not disclose when and how many yielded positive results.

"Though the Cadet Corps of the AFP has been isolated as one bubble from the outside world by cancelling contact activities and employing online mode of instructions, still there is no fool proof system. One way or another a leak to the bubble can occur from day to day activities of the whole community. Thus, the need for mass testing," Tindog said.

The patients, who are all asymptomatic, are currently being treated. Contact tracing and isolation has also been implemented.

"These cases were properly reported and coordinated with the health officials of the City of Baguio," Tindog said.

"We assure the parents and their families that their health and needs are being attended to by Headquarters PMA," she added.

As of Monday, the Philippines has a total of 478,761 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 21,219 are active infections, 9,263 led to deaths, and 448,279 are recoveries.

