Korean found dead inside Bureau of Immigration detention center

MANILA - A South Korean was found dead inside the Bureau of Immigration Warden Facility in Taguig City Monday morning, an immigration official said.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval, in a statement, said Son Beyeongkweon, 52 years old, was found dead inside the facility at around 7 a.m.

Son was committed to the facility last December 29 after he was intercepted at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

He was considered a fugitive, and has a warrant of arrest in South Korea for fraud, according to Interpol records.

"When the incident was discovered, BIWF nurses on-duty immediately assessed the situation and found him to have deceased already," Sandoval said, adding that the incident has already been reported to the police.

The Philippine government has also coordinated with the Korean Embassy regarding the incident, pending the results of the investigation.