'Dapat pasagasaan kayo ng eroplano': Go wants sanctions vs travel ban violators

MANILA - Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go on Monday warned that sanctions would be imposed against those who would refuse to adhere to the Philippines' new travel restrictions meant to stop the spread of the new COVID-19 strain.

President Rodrigo Duterte will be issuing a warning against travel ban violators after receiving reports that there were several travelers who were allowed to enter the Philippines despite coming from a country where the new COVID-19 strain was detected, Go said in a statement.

"Kung may mapatunayan na korap o nagpapalusot, dapat pasagasaan kayo ng eroplano," said Go who chairs the Senate Committee on Health.

(Airplanes should run over people who will be proven to have accepted bribes and allowed the entry of those coming from countries with the new COVID-19 strain.)

"Kung may balita na may new strain na sa bansang iyon, idagdag na dapat agad sa travel ban. Striktohan na," he said.

(A country should be added on the travel ban list as soon as we receive reports that the new COVID-19 strain has been spotted there. We have to be stricter.)

Go also warned parties who have been asking to be exempted from the travel ban.

"Huwag niyo unahin ang sarili ninyo, unahin niyo ang kapakanan ng nakararami," the senator said, without mentioning names.

(Don't prioritize yourself, prioritize the welfare of the majority.)



"Walang mapapalusot kahit sino. Pantay-pantay ang patakaran," he said.

(Nobody will be exempted. The rule will be applied to all.)

The Philippines earlier issued a travel ban against those coming from the following countries where the new COVID-19 strain has been found:

Denmark

Ireland

Japan

Australia

Israel

The Netherlands

Hong Kong, SAR

Switzerland

France

Germany

Iceland

Italy

Lebanon

Singapore

Sweden

South Korea

South Africa

Canada

Spain

United Kingdom

United States

