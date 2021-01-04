1 dead, 4 wounded in Maguindanao ambush, police tracking bombing suspects

MANILA - A person was killed and 4 others were wounded after unknown assailants bombed the convoy of a local politician in Maguindanao over the weekend, the Philippine National Police said Monday.

South Upi town Mayor Reynalbert Insular's convoy was attacked around 2 p.m. on January 3 in the vicinity of Barangay Pandan and Barangay Pilar, the PNP said in a statement.

"Mayor Insular was not hurt in the attack," the statement read.

The lone fatality was 28-year old Thelmo Divinagracia Sase, a resident of South Upi, while the wounded were John Tumbaga, Christian Sase, Ernesto Debang, and Leonard Betita.

"A province-wide pursuit operation is underway in Maguindanao for suspects in the roadside bomb attack on the convoy of South Upi Mayor yesterday," police said.

Authorities have yet to disclose the possible motive for the ambush.