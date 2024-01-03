Stray bullet injures priest in Baguio City

Quezon City Police District Director PBGen Redrico Maranan, along with the different station commanders, leads the destruction and disposal of various confiscated illegal firecrackers at Camp Karingal in Quezon City on December 30, 2023, reiterating the need to usher in the New Year safely by not using illegally produced firecrackers. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A Catholic priest was injured after being hit by a stray bullet in Baguio City during the New Year's revelry.

According to CBCPNews.net, the 60-year-old priest was hit in his left shoulder at about 12:15 a.m. on Jan. 1.

The priest, who was assigned to Irisan District, was injured by a 9mm slug and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

He was later scheduled for operation on a fractured collarbone.

BAGUIO POLICE URGE SHOOTER TO SURRENDER

The Baguio City Police Office said it was investigating the incident, saying only that a 60-year-old man was hit by the stray bullet.

"We have the technology to trace that kaya huwag sila makumpyansa na hindi sila mate-trace. Kaya kung sino ka mang nagpaputok ng baril, mag surrender at umamin ka na lang," Police Col. Francisco Bulwayan Jr. , city police chief, said on the Baguio City Police Office Facebook page.

The Philippine National Police reported on Tuesday that there was a total of 20 incidents of illegal discharge of firearms from December 16 to January 2.

Seven people were injured in the cases of illegal discharge of firearms. In the cases of stray bullets, 13 incidents were recorded, where 12 people were injured.