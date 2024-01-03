SC rules on anti-terror law raise fears of 'chilling effect' on opposition anew

Multi-sectoral groups hold a protest to commemorate International Human Rights Day at the University Acenue in University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City on Dec. 9, 2021. Protestors called for the junking of the entirety of the terror law, among others. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Bayan Muna chairperson Neri Colmenares stressed the chilling effect of the Anti-Terror Act of 2020 on the political opposition after the Supreme Court released this week the implementing rules for the law.



Colmenares, who is among the petitioners against the anti-terror law before the Supreme Court, reiterated that the law crafted during the Duterte administration was meant to silence the opposition.



“Grabe ang chilling effect ng, well the law itself, not the IRR (Implementing Rules and Regulations), but the IRR of course implements a law. Grabe ang chilling effect niyan sa opposition,” Colmenares said.



The Supreme Court recently released the rules for the implementation of the law, including the need for a Court of Appeals approval for wiretapping of suspected terrorists.

“Sabi ng IRR, ang surveillance daw, only upon an order of the Court of Appeals. Pero ngayon pa lang, alam ninyo naman siguro yan, sa batas hindi ka naman pwedeng mag-surveillance ng walang court order. Nakalagay naman yan sa Anti-Wiretapping Act. In fact, despite the anti-wiretapping act and despite the other laws like this anti-terror law, may suspetsa na the military and the police are surveying us, wiretapping, of course, Hello Garci comes to mind,” Colmenares said.

Colmenares also emphasized his earlier stand that the anti-terror law is the last thing that the country needs as there are other laws that may address terrorism.



“Do they really need an anti-terror law? As if we’re helpless without that? Bawal naman sa Pilipinas mang-bomba eh, bawal naman sa Pilipinas pumatay, di ba?” Colmenares said.

