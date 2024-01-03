PNP to enforce ‘no fly zone’ during Traslacion 2024

Workers build a platform at Plaza Miranda in preparation for the blessing of the replicas of the Black Nazarene on January 2, 2024, ahead of the annual Traslacion on January 9. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Areas in Manila where the traditional Traslacion or procession on the Feast of the Black Nazarene will be held will be declared as “no-fly zones” for drones, Philippine National Police chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr. said on Wednesday.

“Yes, there are decisions like that (no fly zone and use of signal jammers). It will be a no fly zone and, of course, tayong authorities will be allowed,” Acorda told reporters at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

Some 15,200 personnel from the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) will be deployed to secure the Traslacion, which is expected to draw millions of Catholic devotees.

“We are anticipating also na nandun ang eagerness dahil medyo matagal na nawala. The RD NCRPO is requesting for additional forces and we are considering that. We will be getting augmentation from other regions nearby,” the PNP chief said.

“Lahat ng scenarios. Nag-tabletop exercises ang NCRPO natin. In each segment, may medical stations, lahat kinonsider nila na pwedeng mangyari. I’m happy with their preparations,” he added.

Acorda said concerned government agencies and organizers of the event held a meeting at Malacanang on Wednesday.

Among the security options being considered to protect the devotees and the public is cutting cell phone signals.

“We are happy na even in the Malacanang level, nagpatawag si Executive Secretary because the president himself is really tinututukan ito. Sinabi sa meeting na si presidente mismo nagpatawag ng meeting na ‘yon. All the agencies nandoon—MMDA, si SILG, the parishioners ng Nazareno sa Quiapo, PNP and other agencies,” Acorda said.

“Kasama rin sa contingencies (signal jammer), depende sa decision ng RD NCRPO,” he added.

Acorda urged the public to follow security protocols that will be imposed during the procession. These include the prohibition on carrying backpacks, umbrellas and canister bottles. Wearing bull caps is also prohibited.

The PNP chief also said no security threat has been monitored related to the Traslacion so far.

“I’m happy with the report of our intel. There are no major threats, but lagi kong inuulit, even in the absence of such threats, we always prepare for the worst,” he said.

