PNP investigating death of cop in ‘rido’ settlement that turned bloody

MANILA — Police Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr., Philippine National Police chief, said the PNP is investigating what would have been the settlement of a family feud but that turned violent and resulted in the killing of a cop in Cotabato City.

“Tinututukan natin ‘yan. I already talked to the [regional director] of [Police Regional Office Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao] and he is on this,” Acorda told reporters at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Wednesday.

A police officer serving as escort of a Maguindanao del Norte mayor was killed in the incident.

According to a Philippine News Agency report, the incident happened on Tuesday afternoon during a family gathering at the house of former Maguindanao 1st District Rep. Ronnie Sinsuat to settle a “rido” involving Datu Odin Sinsuat Mayor Lester Sinsuat and the family of his late uncle, Datu Jamael Sinsuat.

A group of armed men arrived in the area and shot the police officer, who was outside the compound, the report added.

“Ang security ng ating VIPs, we will make sure na hindi rin napapabayaan, regardless of political affiliation. Our job naman is to protect our government officials,” Acorda said.