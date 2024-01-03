MANILA — Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel on Wednesday said he will file a petition at the Supreme Court to question the 2024 national budget, particularly the funding increases made by some lawmakers that he said violate the Constitution.

It was Pimentel who earlier claimed that the 2024 budget was "bigger" than the approved P5.768 trillion.

He said that there was insertions worth P731 billion, which represent “unprogrammed funds."

The national budget bill is based on the National Expenditure Program, which the Department of Budget and Management submits to Congress.

Congress can keep the proposed funding or reduce it, but cannot authorize funding higher than proposed in the NEP, Pimentel said in December.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.