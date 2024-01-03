New Year celebrations generally peaceful: PNP chief

A fireworks display, lasting 10 minutes, lights up the sky during the New Year’s eve celebration at the Quezon Memorial Circle. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA -- The New Year’s celebrations and festivities were generally peaceful, Philippine National Police chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr. said on Wednesday.



"In general, except for the injuries and indiscriminate firing reported, it’s generally peaceful," he told reporters at Camp Crame in Quezon City.



However, Acorda admitted that the number of people injured due to the use of firecrackers is "alarming." As of January 2, the PNP recorded two fatalities and 972 injured persons due to firecrackers.



"What is alarming with regards to the injuries, although our performance in the operations, nag-doble ang accomplishment natin. But there is this number na alarming," said Acorda.

"Lumaki nang todo ang injuries sa firecrackers. I don’t want to blame the part of the law enforcement, pero pwedeng mareview saan kami nagkulang because we have so much injuries," he added. "Isang tinitignan diyan ang new mode of selling—online selling."



The PNP also reported 20 incidents of illegal discharge of firearms. Perpetrators include three policemen, two soldiers, a barangay kagawad, 12 civilians and two unidentified persons.



Complaints have been filed against the identified suspects.



"There were some incidents of indiscriminate firing and all the police officers involved were properly charged and we will see to it that the criminal and administrative aspects will be attended to para hindi na maulit," Acorda said.



"Their firearms were confiscated; criminal and administrative cases are in motion na," he added.

