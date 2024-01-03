DOJ welcomes anti-terror law rules despite opposition from critics

Members of different progressive groups hold a protest outside the Supreme Court along Padre Faura in Manila on February 2, 2021 hours before the scheduled oral arguments on the constitutionality of the Anti-Terror Act. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- The Department of Justice welcomed the promulgation of the Supreme Court of the rules governing the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 as the law becomes fully operational in the fight against terrorists.



DOJ Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano on Wednesday noted that the rules released by the Supreme Court this week addresses contentious topics such as designation of suspected terrorists, proscription, surveillance and detention without judicial warrant of arrest.



Clavano also noted that the rules also added the recourse for those who believe they have unjustly been designated.

“The department together with the Supreme Court understands the balance it must maintain between individual rights and collective rights of Filipino people, on the one hand you have data privacy, free speech, freedom of expression, freedom of the press, and on the other hand you have the right to be secure in your person and the peace and security issues that we currently face,” Clavano said.



The Supreme Court released the rules governing the Anti-Terrorism Act which includes provisions on surveillance with law enforcement agencies mandated to secure a Court of Appeals approval.



“We agree with the rules, para pong ano eh, gumawa ng rules para makapag-referee yung Supreme Court na maayos between the two rights that we are saying that usually clash in these types of issues,” Clavano said.



As critics reiterated their arguments against the law, Clavano noted that 37 petitions have been filed but the Supreme Court has already upheld the constitutionality of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

"Kasi po pag nangyari na ang terrorism, marami na pong mamatay, so we have to stop it even before it happens. This law equips the law enforcement agencies, the government to do that, to prevent it even before it happens," Clavano said.

"Kasi meron na po tayong na-receive na information, intelligence dati na meron na pong international terrorist groups na pumupunta dito, nagre-recruit dito, nagte-train na dito sa Pilipinas and we don’t want to be used as a training ground or recruitment area for international terrorists," Clavano added.



Bayan Muna chairperson Neri Colmenares on Wednesday had stressed the chilling effect of the Anti-Terror Act of 2020 on the political opposition.

Colmenares, who is among the petitioners against the anti-terror law before the Supreme Court, reiterated that the law crafted during the Duterte administration was meant to silence the opposition.



“Grabe ang chilling effect ng, well the law itself, not the IRR (Implementing Rules and Regulations), but the IRR of course implements a law. Grabe ang chilling effect niyan sa opposition,” Colmenares said.