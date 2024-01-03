DOH: Kwitis injures baby's right eye

MANILA — A 10-month-old baby boy from Metro Manila is the latest victim of firecracker use after his right eye was injured by a kwitis or skyrocket, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

The DOH said the kwitis, which is considered legal, was lit by someone else at home when it injured the right eye of the young boy. He is now the youngest casualty of firecrackers on the agency's record, it said.

The oldest on record is a 77-year-old male from the Ilocos Region burnt by a whistle bomb, which was also lit by someone else at their home.

114 NEW FIRECRACKER-RELATED INJURIES

After the New Year celebrations, the health department is still recording firecracker-related injuries. It reported 114 fresh cases from January 2 to 3, pushing the total so far to 557. The agency started logging firecracker incidents for the holiday season last December 22.

The agency said 97 percent or 111 cases occurred at home and in the streets while the majority of the cases were due to legal fireworks. Ten individuals were hospitalized due to their injuries.

The DOH said it will use its data "to strongly push for measures meant for Christmas 2024 and New Year 2025."

"Illegal fireworks... are to blame for just four out of every ten cases (216, 39%), with legal fireworks causing more injuries," it stressed.