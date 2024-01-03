Charges filed vs 2 in Bagong Barrio New Year's Eve riot

MANILA -- Formal charges were lodged against Lawrence Aplacador and a minor on Wednesday for their roles in the New Year's Eve riot in Bagong Barrio, Caloocan City.

According to the Commander of Caloocan Police Substation 5 Police Captain Julius Villafuerte, Aplacador faces charges of Physical Injuries in Tumultuous Affray, while the minor will be handed over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Thursday.

Aplacador is currently in the custody of Caloocan PNP while waiting for the resolution of the city fiscal. The court also requested for copies of the medical examination results of the injured victim.

Additionally, Arnel Reyes has been charged with frustrated homicide for allegedly shooting Jasper Querol, a tricycle driver involved in the incident. Reyes remains at large, along with three other individuals connected to the riot.

Querol is now discharged from the hospital but refused to be interviewed regarding the incident.

Two rival groups in Bagong Barrio, consisting mostly of teenagers, were involved in a shootout on New Year's Eve. The violence started with a fistfight before one of the persons involved pulled out a gun and started shooting.

The rival gang retaliated with gunfire.

