Phivolcs photo

MANILA — A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck the waters off Surigao del Sur province on Wednesday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The epicenter of the shallow quake was located 32 kilometers southeast of Hinatuan town, where a magnitude 7.4 tremor shook Mindanao in early December and killed at least three people.

Phivolcs confirmed that Wednesday's quake was an aftershock of the magnitude 7.4 event.

An Intensity 5 quake was felt at around 9:11 a.m. in Bislig City where many sleeping people were possibly awakened by the "strong" shaking, Phivolcs said, noting that it was unlikely to cause damage.

Phivolcs director Teresito Bacolcol previously noted that aftershocks could be expected for days to a few weeks following the powerful December quake.

He however noted that the aftershocks would decrease in magnitude.