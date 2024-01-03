Phivolcs photo

MANILA (UPDATED) — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck the waters off Surigao del Sur province on Wednesday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The epicenter of the quake, initially registered at 5.3, was located 32 kilometers southeast of Hinatuan town, where a magnitude 7.4 tremor shook Mindanao in early December and killed at least three people.

Phivolcs confirmed that Wednesday's quake was an aftershock of the magnitude 7.4 event.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

An Intensity 5 quake was felt at around 9:11 a.m. in Bislig City and Hinatuan where many sleeping people could be awakened by the "strong" shaking, Phivolcs said in its updated bulletin.

Intensity 3 was recorded in the City of Tandag and Lingig while Intensity 2 was felt in Tagbina, Lianga, Bayabas, and Cagwait.

"The depth is 25 kilometers so it's unlikely that this can produce damage," Phivolcs director Teresito Bacolcol told ANC.

Bacolcol said that aftershocks from the powerful December quake could last for days to a few weeks.

He however noted that the aftershocks would decrease in magnitude.