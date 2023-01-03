People fall in line at the check-in counters of the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City on January 2, 2023. The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines’ (CAAP) Air Traffic Management Center experienced technical problems on New Year’s day affecting 65,000 passengers following the cancelation of hundreds of flights, according to DOTr. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — At least two senators on Tuesday sought an investigation into the technical issue that paralyzed the country's main airport on New Year's day and affected over 65,000 passengers.

Senators Joel Villanueva and Jinggoy Estrada want the chamber to look into the power outage that knocked out the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines' (CAAP) Air Traffic Management System on the first day of 2023.

The radar and communication system is used by aviation authorities to monitor the location of planes and man the traffic airspace capacity entering or leaving the Philippine air space. The upgraded system was inaugurated in 2018.

Hundreds of flights inbound and outbound the Philippines were put on hold on New Year’s day for almost six hours due to the problem.

Other senators backed the proposed investigation, as they called on CAAP to explain how the "airport meltdown" happened.

"The human and economic cost of the recent New Year meltdown at our airports is incalculable... This is also a wake up call for our airport authorities to review the aggressive schedules of airlines during busy seasons, which could have led to this level of loss of critical functions," Sen. Risa Hontiveros said.

"Clearly, someone has to be held accountable," she added.

"Talagang nakakalungkot dahil first day of the year eh maraming hindi makabalik sa NAIA,” Sen. Francis Tolentino said.

“Dapat imbestigahan at tingnan mabuti ang dahilan ng pagtigil ng operasyon ng lahat ng paliparan sa bansa noong Bagong Taon," Sen. Bong Revilla said.

On Monday, Senators Grace Poe, Sherwin Gatchalian, JV Ejercito, and Nancy Binay also called for an investigation into the incident.

RELATED VIDEO