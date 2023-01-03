Photo courtesy of the Provincial Government of Lanao del Norte/Facebook

MANILA (UPDATE) — Widespread flooding and landslides caused by a low-pressure area (LPA) affected thousands of residents and killed a child in Lanao del Norte, its provincial government said Tuesday.

An 8-year-old girl from Baroy town was killed after the motorcycle she was riding with her uncle and aunt was carried away by strong currents, provincial information officer Joila Maxine Esic said.

Esic said some 5,759 individuals or 1,227 families were affected by the flood which reportedly hit at midnight.

Around 1,856 people were also displaced, with hundreds of them temporarily seeking shelter in evacuation centers across the province, Esic said.

Nine towns in the province were badly hit by the flood: Tubod, Baroy, Lala, Kapatagan, Kolambugan, Maigo, Magsaysay, Salvador, and Sultan Naga Dimaporo.

In Tubod town alone, disaster authorities reported that 5,300 individuals or 1,044 families were affected.

Due to the flooding, Tubod Mayor Dionisio Cabahug Jr. ordered the suspension of work in government and private offices in the town on Tuesday.

Esic said that as of Tuesday, floods were starting to subside in parts of Lanao Del Norte.

PAGASA had issued a flood advisory on several parts of Mindanao, including the rivers of Lanao del Norte, due to the LPA's trough or extension affecting the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao.

The tragedy came as parts of Mindanao were still reeling from massive Christmas Day floods that have so far killed 51 people.