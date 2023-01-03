Fireworks are being sold at a store in Bocaue, Bulacan on Dec. 28, 2022 before the New Year's Eve celebration. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines recorded 51 new cases of fireworks-related injuries, pushing the nationwide tally to 262, the Department of Health said on Tuesday.

The latest figure is 42 percent higher compared to what was reported in the same period last year.

In 2021, there were 185 firecracker blast injuries recorded from Dec. 21 to Jan. 3.

"Mula kahapon, Jan.2, limampu't isa (51) ang naitalang bagong kaso ng fireworks-related injury mula sa 61 na DOH sentinel hospitals," the DOH said in a statement.

"Sa kasalukuyan, ang kabuuang bilang ng mga kaso ng pinsala dulot ng paputok ay nasa dalawandaan at animnapu't dalawa (262) na mas mataas ng apatnapu't dalawang porsyento (42%) kumpara sa naitala noong nakaraang taon sa sakop na petsa," it added.

According to the DOH's latest surveillance report, Metro Manila is still the region with the most number of fireworks-related injuries with 126.

Rounding out the top 5 are Western Visayas (31), Ilocos Region (23), Central Luzon (22) and Calabarzon (13).

The top 5 anatomical location of injuries are hands (92), eyes (75), legs (35), head (34) and forearm or arm (31), the DOH said.

The most common cause of injury, meanwhile, are kwitis, boga, 5-star and fountain.

While there was no reported case of fireworks ingestion, there was a stray bullet injury logged in Metro Manila, the health agency said.

No death was reported due to injuries from fireworks.

