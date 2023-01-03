Social Amelioration Program recipients have their picture taken with the money as proof during cash assistance distribution at the Brgy. Maricaban covered court in Pasay on August 11, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/FILE

MANILA — The Department of Social Welfare and Development on Tuesday said it has suspended the release of financial aid for its program to those in crisis situation as the agency streamlines its funds for this year.

DSWD Assistant Secretary Rommel Lopez said they are still accepting guarantee letters from those applying for cash assistance under the program.

"Yung ating cash assistance sa ilalim ng assistance to individuals in crisis situation o AICS ay pansamantala muna nating sinususpende habang pinoproseso 'yung pondo ng DSWD ngayong taon ng 2023," said Lopez during a televised briefing.

"Sa kabila nito, maaari pa namang magproseso ng assistance ang DSWD doon sa mga kliyente na kung saan ang service provider nila ay halimbawa sa ospital o punerarya ay tumatanggap o kinikilala ang guarantee letter ng DSWD," he added.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

DSWD's Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) offers financial assistance for transportation, medical, burial, food and other support services for families or individuals.

The suspension will last "within a week or two" and this usually happens at the start of the year, he noted.

Lopez said his agency is still waiting for their funds to be downloaded. The agency has a P199.5 billion worth of budget for this year.

"Baka nga within the week, ma-download na ito, agaran nating ire-resume, ibabalik, itong pamamahagi ng cash assistance na kinakailangan ng ating mga kababayan," the official said.