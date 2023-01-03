MANILA — At least 5,000 people in the town of Tubod, Lanao del Norte were affected by flooding caused by the trough of a low-pressure area (LPA), disaster authorities said Tuesday.

In a social media post, the town's Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office reported that 5,300 individuals—or 1,044 families—were affected by the flood.

About 1,634 people—or 376 families—were staying in evacuation centers, it added.

Because of the flooding, Tubod Mayor Dionisio Cabahug Jr. ordered the suspension of work in government and private offices in the town on Tuesday.

PAGASA had issued a flood advisory on several parts of Mindanao, including the rivers of Lanao del Norte, due to the LPA trough affecting the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao.