Visitors in residences prohibited under Alert Level 3: Palace

MANILA - The public is reminded that gatherings inside residences with non-members of their household are not allowed under Alert Level 3, Malacañang said Monday as Metro Manila is placed under said status due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Under Alert Level 3, in-person classes, contact sports, and live voice or wind instrument performances are also prohibited, according to acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles.

"We've been through this before. Ang kaibahan lang is we came from a high alert level, then we went down to Alert Level 3 and then to 2... We again have to relearn. 'Wag po tayong pumayag na may pumasok sa residences na hindi taga-doon," he told ANC's Headstart.

(We've been through this before. The only difference is we came from a high alert level, then we went down to Alert Level 3, and then to 2.... We again have to relearn. Let's not allow others not part of our household to come inside our residences.)

Card

People aged 60 and above, and those with comorbidities may leave their homes only for essential activities, Nograles said. Individual exercise activities are allowed for all ages, he added.

"Strictly speaking, under Alert Level 3, we're back to that system that person with comorbidities and senior citizens cannot leave the house unless for essential activity," he said.

The Inter-Agency Task Force against COVID-19 will meet Tuesday to reassess the policies, Nograles said.

"When these rules were crafted and announced, that was a time na mababa pa ang vaccination rate natin (that our vaccination rate was still low)," he noted. "Let’s wait for the announcement."

The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated 49.85 million individuals while 57.15 million others have received an initial dose as of Sunday, according to health department data.

The country's total recorded COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,851,931 on Sunday, of which 21,418 are active.