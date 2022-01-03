MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday said her office and its private partners will bring back "swab cabs", or roving buses that offer COVID-19 tests, as infections inched up.
Robredo said consultations with volunteer doctors could also be scheduled through the Facebook page “Bayanihan E-Konsulta", another initiative of the Office of the Vice President.
“Sa mga nangangailangan mag konsulta sa duktor, tuloy tuloy pa po ang ating Bayanihan e-Konsulta. Ibabalik na din po natin ngayong linggo yung ating mga Swab Cabs,” Robredo said in a tweet.
(Those who need to consult doctors, our Bayanihan e-Konsulta continues. We will also bring back our swab cabs this week.)
The Philippines on Monday logged 4,084 new COVID-19 cases and 20.7 percent positivity rate, with the health department classifying the country as "high risk" for virus infections.
Authorities will keep a "risk-based" approach in COVID-19 testing due to limited resources, an official leading the effort said, after a lawmaker called for free mass screening.