Residents undergo COVID-19 rapid antigen test onboard the "Swab Cab", a mobile COVID-19 testing facility launched by the Office of the Vice President, in Barangay Potrero in Malabon City on March 30, 2021. The program aims to support the mass testing capacity of local government units in communities with high transmission and infection rates. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday said her office and its private partners will bring back "swab cabs", or roving buses that offer COVID-19 tests, as infections inched up.

Robredo said consultations with volunteer doctors could also be scheduled through the Facebook page “Bayanihan E-Konsulta", another initiative of the Office of the Vice President.

“Sa mga nangangailangan mag konsulta sa duktor, tuloy tuloy pa po ang ating Bayanihan e-Konsulta. Ibabalik na din po natin ngayong linggo yung ating mga Swab Cabs,” Robredo said in a tweet.

(Those who need to consult doctors, our Bayanihan e-Konsulta continues. We will also bring back our swab cabs this week.)

The Philippines on Monday logged 4,084 new COVID-19 cases and 20.7 percent positivity rate, with the health department classifying the country as "high risk" for virus infections.

Authorities will keep a "risk-based" approach in COVID-19 testing due to limited resources, an official leading the effort said, after a lawmaker called for free mass screening.