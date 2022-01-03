Rain delays power restoration in Cebu

Mango Avenue in Cebu City on June 16, 2020. Cheryl Baldicantos, ABS-CBN News/File

Rainy weather in Cebu is hindering efforts to restore power in areas severely hit by Typhoon Odette last month.

Visayan Electric (VECO) said on Monday it was only able to energize 88 consumers due to intermittent rains in Cebu. Its spokesperson Quennie Bronce said that the bad weather is delaying their restoration efforts.

“It is not safe for linemen, especially for those who will climb posts to energize,” she said.

After Typhoon Odette ravaged Metro Cebu, all of the towns and cities in their franchise area lost power. They are still at 28% percent or 132,397 out of the 474,182 affected customers.

PAGASA Mactan explained that the rains are due to the shear line where the winds of the monsoon are meeting with the easterlies. This also brought winds that prompted the weather bureau to issue a gale warning over the Cebu seaboard, canceling several voyages in the province.

VECO is worried that if the weather persists, it would not be able to fully energize all areas by the target date of January 31.

“We hope it doesn’t happen but it is really possible to go beyond if it keeps on raining,” Bronce said.

Apart from VECO linemen, there are 14 distribution utility companies which are helping Cebu restore its power, including Davao Light, Cotabato Light, Subic Enerzone, CEPALCO, MERALCO, San Fernando Electric, Angeles Electric, Dagupan Electric, Tarlac Electric, La Union Electric, Cabanatuan Electric, Olongapo Electric, PELCO, Iligan Light with about 700 personnel working round the clock.

— Report from Annie Perez

RELATED VIDEO