Scores of people shop at the Phase 1 Market in Bagong Silang, Caloocan on Dec. 31, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — A lawmaker on Monday called on Metro Manila mayors to conduct mass testing instead of restricting the movement of unvaccinated people amid the presence of the highly transmissible omicron variant.

"Vaccinated individuals can be carriers of the virus and can still test positive for COVID-19. Kaya hindi sapat itong 'No Vaxx, No Labas' policy na ipapatupad sa NCR (That's why the 'No Vaxx, No Labas' policy in NCR is not enough)," Assistant Minority Leader and Gabriela party-list Rep. Arlene Brosas said in a statement.

Local chief executives in the capital region have agreed to restrict the mobility of unvaccinated individuals amid rising COVID-19 infections. Those who have yet to receive the anti-virus jab or have yet to complete vaccination are ordered to stay at home, based on their recommendation.

Violators will face a fine between P20,000 to P50,000, or 1 month imprisonment.

For Brosas, authorities will be "blind" to the viral transmission and infection among the vaccinated and the unvaccinated without expanded and free mass testing.

"Matagal na nating ipinapanawagan ang libreng mass testing pero hanggang ngayon, hindi pa rin ito popondohan kahit sa 2022 national budget. Uulit lang nang uulit ang COVID-19 surge kung bulag tayo sa aspetong ito," Brosas said.

(We have been calling for free mass testing but up to now, this is still not funded even under the 2022 national budget. The COVID-19 surge will keep on repeating if we are lacking in this aspect.)

The government will stick to "risk-based" testing for COVID-19, testing czar Vince Dizon said after calls for free, mass screening against the threat of the omicron coronavirus variant were revived.

“Paulit-ulit po naming sinasabi, limitado po ang ating resources,” said Dizon.

(We have repeatedly said our resources are limited.)

The government will have to shell out P200 million daily if it shoulders the cost of 100,000 coronavirus tests at around P2,000 each, he said.

"At 100,000 tests a day at P2,000 na lang per test...P200 million po iyon na kailangang ilabas ng gobyerno kada araw kung ganoon kadami ang iti-test natin."

“Hindi po unlimited ang ating resources. Ginagamit natin ang ating mga resources sa pinaka-episyenteng paraan. Pero importante po sumunod po tayo sa advice ng ating mga eksperto… Patuloy nilang sinasabi na kailangan po ang ating RT-PCR ay risk-based,” Dizon said in a public briefing.

(Our resources are not unlimited. We use these in the most efficient way, but it’s important that we follow the advice of our experts. They continue saying that our RT-PCR needs to be risk-based.)

The Commission on Human Rights also expressed its concern about the Metro Manila mayors' recommendation against unvaccinated people.

"There are valid justifications in restricting rights, including freedom of movement, especially during national emergencies, such as the present pandemic," CHR spokesperson Jacqueline Ann de Guia said in a statement.

"The Commission on Human Rights, however, continues to stress that such policies much be based on human rights standards—that, among others, it must be legal, necessary, proportional, and non-discriminatory as detailed under the Siracusa Principles," she added.

De Guia stressed unvaccinated individuals must continue to have access to essential services.

- with reports from RG Cruz, Davinci Maru and Jamaine Punzalan, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO