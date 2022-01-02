Navotas Mayor Toby Tiangco. File photo

MANILA - Navotas Mayor Toby Tiangco has tested positive for COVID-19, the second Metro Manila mayor to announce getting the respiratory illness in a single day.

In a Facebook post Sunday, Tiangco said he regularly tests himself using an antigen test kit due to his severe asthma.

He tested negative on Saturday, but tested positive Sunday noon. He then took an RT-PCR test which turned out positive.

"Ako po ay humihingi ng paumanhin sa lahat ng aking nakaharap noong nakaraang mga araw at nakikiusap na obserbahan nang mabuti ang inyong kalusugan. Kung meron kayong nararamdamang kakaiba, sumangguni po agad sa doctor," Tiangco said.

(I apologize to everyone who I talked to the past few days and I ask you to observe yourselves. If you feel anything different, please have yourselves checked.)

Tiangco said he will be going on a 14-day isolation, but he will try his best to still perform his duties as local chief executive.

Pasay Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano earlier announced she tested positive for COVID-19 again. She first caught the illness in February 2021.

The two mayors' reinfection comes as Metro Manila experienced a rise in COVID-19 cases, following relaxed restrictions during the holidays.

