Manila church temporarily closed after priest, staff test positive for COVID

MANILA - The National Shrine of St. Jude Thaddeus in Manila is temporarily closing its doors after a priest and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

In its Facebook page, the parish said it will be closed until January 14.

The church will be disinfected throughout the entire closure period, according to their statement. Masses will still be available for their parishioners via livestreaming, it added.

Metro Manila is under Alert Level 3 on Jan. 3-15, following an increase in COVID-19 cases and the high possibility of the local transmission of the highly infectious omicron variant.

Officials have partly attributed the spike in new cases to the increased mobility during the holiday season.

Catholic Filipinos venerate St. Jude Thaddeus as the patron saint of impossible causes.