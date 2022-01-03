Food and Drug Administration director general Eric Domingo speaks during the visit to the Coordinated Operations to Defeat Epidemic (CODE) operations inside the Sta. Ana hospital on January 29, 2021. The visit was in time with the inauguration of its cold storage facility at the hospital’s 7th floor which could keep different vaccines in its designated temperatures. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA - Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo said Monday he has resigned as director-general of the Food and Drug Administration.

Domingo was named as officer-in-charge of the regulatory office in May 2019, according to the DOH. He was named as FDA director-general in May 2020.

"Yes, effective today. I believe I did my part to help during the pandemic. The FDA is now stronger, more efficient and systems are in place. It's time for me to move on to other things," he told ABS-CBN News.

It was under Domingo's helm that the FDA granted the emergency use authorization of nine COVID-19 vaccines and two drugs used in coronavirus treatment.

FDA deputy director general Oscar Guiterrez will be assigned as officer-in-charge of the regulator, the Department of Health said.

More details to follow.

