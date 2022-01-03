Tents are set-up to accommodate probable or suspected COVID-19 patients outside the Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center in Tondo, Manila on Aug. 5, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—The Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center in Tondo, Manila has stopped admitting patients at the emergency room after dozens of its vaccinated health-care workers were infected with COVID-19, the hospital director said Tuesday.

GABMMC director Dr. Teodoro Martin said over 50 health-workers, who have received COVID-19 booster shots, were in quarantine. Most of them are showing mild symptoms.

"Nakasara po ito sa kasalukuyan dahil meron kaming mga health-care workers na nag-positive po," he told TeleRadyo.

"Ganun din po ang mga pasyente medyo ima-manage po muna namin kasi po marami na rin ang nagpa-positive na mga pasyente na dumarating sa'min."

(It is currently closed because we have health-care workers who turned positive [for COVID-19]. We are also managing our patients because many are coming in here sick.)

Martin said the health-care workers who had gotten the respiratory disease had attended family gatherings during the holidays. Some also visited shopping malls.

He also suspects the possible local transmission of the more contagious omicron variant.

"Ini-encourage ko po ang lahat ng ospital, lahat ng pasilidad sa kalusugan na mag-mass testing po sapagkat grabe po ang transmission na nangyayari ngayon," the doctor said.

(I'm encouraging all hospitals and health facilities to conduct mass testing because of high transmission of [COVID-19].)

Martin said some 30 COVID-19 patients were currently admitted in the GABMMC, which has 75 beds dedicated to coronavirus cases.

Six of them are dialysis patients while many are children, he added. Most are exhibiting mild symptoms but require observation.

Martin said the hospital's emergency room would open after 72 hours following thorough disinfection of its facility.

On Sunday, Manila reported 139 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 93,444. The tally includes 544 active cases and 1,774 deaths.

Nationwide, the COVID-19 caseload was over 2.85 million infections, with 21,418 active cases and 51,570 fatalities.

To rein in COVID-19 transmission, Manila has reimposed curfew hours for minors and banned unvaccinated individuals from entering malls.