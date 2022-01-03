Cebu City is considering to impose strict entry protocols for passengers coming from the National Capital Region (NCR), which is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 infections, a local official said Monday.

Cebu City emergency operations head Joel Garganera said he would meet with Mayor Michael Rama to recommend the strict protocols, which he did not specify.

"Whatever it takes to protect the Cebuanos," Garganera told reporters in a text message.

Garganera said the strict protocols may also be adopted by other major cities in Cebu province in a bid to prevent a rise in COVID cases.

Cebu City is also planning to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination, which was disrupted due to Typhoon Odette, Garganera said, adding that nine vaccine sites are open.

"Omicron will be the surge of the unvaccinated. Even if we are not back to normal [because of the typhoon], we are striving to still open the sites as defense to this variant," Garganera said, referring to the highly contagious coronavirus variant that is suspected to be driving the surge in the capital.

As of Jan. 2, Cebu City reported 11 active COVID-19 cases, with a daily positivity rate of 0.71 percent.

NCR has recently seen a rise in COVID-19 infections after the government relaxed virus restrictions during the holidays. It is under Alert Level 3 beginning Monday until Jan. 15.

On Sunday, the Philippines reported 4,600 new COVID-19 cases, with 21,418 active infections, the highest since Nov. 30 last year.

— Report from Annie Perez