Presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos, Jr and running mate Davao City vice mayor Sara Duterte greet supporters during the team's grand caravan along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Dec. 8,2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The campaign headquarters of presidential contender Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and his running-mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio will be closed starting Monday after some staffers tested positive for COVID-19, his camp said.

Marcos ordered the closure of the BBM-Sara UniTeam headquarters "until further notice" after "more than 20 staff were tested positive today", said his spokesman Vic Rodriguez.

He said the campaign headquarters requires all visitors and staff to undergo antigen tests at least twice a week to ensure their safety.

Its closure will pave the way for disinfection, he said.

Rodriguez said Marcos "also ordered the deferment of all activities of the UniTeam starting today until January 15 this year."

"However, campaign preparations and other administrative functions of the UniTeam will proceed non-stop through work-from-home arrangements and virtual meetings of the concerned staffers and campaign personnel," Rodriguez said in a statement.

"In this regard, all public appearances, sorties and assemblies of the BBM-Sara UniTeam will be postponed during the said period," he continued.



He said Marcos and Duterte-Carpio urge supporters "to exercise self-restraint and avoid holding unilateral campaign/political activities that might result in the further surge of COVID-19 cases in their areas."

Both Marcos and and Duterte-Carpio previously recovered from COVID-19.

Vice President Leni Robredo, another contender for the presidency, said last week she was on quarantine after exposure to a COVID-positive security aide.