40 PPA workers contract COVID-19

MANILA — Forty workers at the Philippine Ports Authority tested positive for COVID-19, an official of the state-run corporation said Monday.

PPA general manager Jay Santiago said the employees underwent the weekly antigen testing mandated by the firm.

"Mabuti na nga lang po na we do that regularly. At coming out from, 'yung ating holiday ... na-detect po natin, na doon po sa mga pumapasok nating empleyado, 40 po 'yung nag-test ng positive for COVID-19 sa antigen testing po," Santiago told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

He said this is the first time the PPA had dozens of employees were simultaneously infected with COVID-19.

Santiago assured that PPA's terminal operations will not be affected, noting the infected employees work at the main office.

He said the workers will be monitored and tested until they recover from the respiratory disease.

The Philippines on Monday logged 4,084 new COVID-19 cases and a 20.7 percent positivity rate, as health officials classified the country as "high risk" for virus infections.

The Inter-Agency Task Force Against COVID-19 placed Metro Manila under Alert Level 3 from Jan. 3 to 15 following an increase in virus cases in the region.

