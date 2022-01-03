3 PDLs dead, 14 wounded in Bilibid riot

MANILA -- Three persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) died while 14 others were wounded when a riot broke out at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City on Sunday night, an official said.

They all sustained bullet wounds, according to NBP spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag.

Four improvised firearms and 16 bladed weapons were recovered during the clearing operations. And three more improvised firearms were surrendered later by other PDLs.

Initial investigation revealed that the incident started with verbal heckling. Later on, gunshots were heard.

Seven PDLs believed to have played major parts in the incident have already been isolated, Chaclag said.

"Appropriate disciplinary measures will be applied to them. In depth investigation is being done and it is expected more participants in the violence will be identified," he added.

