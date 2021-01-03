DFA reports 1 new confirmed COVID-19 case among Filipinos abroad

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 12,892 on Sunday as 1 new case was recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA reported no new recovery and no new fatality among those infected.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is 3,594, as 8,387 of those infected have recovered, while 911 have died.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 804 in the Asia Pacific, 325 in Europe, 2,403 in the Middle East and Africa, and 62 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the COVID-19 has so far sickened 477,807 people. The tally includes 9,244 deaths, 448,258 recoveries, and 20,292 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Based on the latest tally of the US-based Johns Hopkins University, more than 84.6 million people across the world have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, with 1.8 million deaths.

Treatment and vaccine for the disease are still being developed, but recent trials of pharmaceutical firms Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca have shown encouraging results.

