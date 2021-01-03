2 deaths reported due to tail end of frontal system affecting Bicol region

MANILA (UPDATE) — The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in Bicol said Sunday it was verifying reports of 2 deaths after bad weather triggered flooding and caused a boat to capsize in the region.

In a report, the OCD said it was validating the reported deaths of a 3-year-old boy who drowned after their boat capsized in Camarines Sur last Dec. 30, and of a 28-year-old man from Pilar, Sorsogon who was washed away by floods.

Bicol region has been experiencing rains in the past days due to the tail end of a frontal system, which is also affecting parts of Visayas and Mindanao.

State weather bureau PAGASA said early Sunday that the Bicol region would continue to experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms within the day.

“Moderate to strong winds coming from the Northeast will prevail with moderate to rough seas,” it added.

Meanwhile, the OCD also reported that 2 unidentified individuals are missing after their boat capsized in Garchitorena town, Camarines Sur last Dec. 31.

There is another missing individual in Garchitorena, who may have drowned in the Ason river last Dec. 31, the OCD said.

Authorities are also conducting a search and rescue operation after a 13-year-old boy went missing in Bulan, Sorsogon, the agency added.

The OCD also recorded 24 landslide incidents in 15 municipalities and 2 cities in the region.

In a separate report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said rains prompted by the tail end of a frontal system triggered flooding in various parts of Cagayan Valley, Mimaropa, Bicol, and Western Visayas.

A boat capsized in the waters near Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro last Dec. 30, but authorities were able to rescue the 5 passengers, the NDRRMC said.

The weather disturbance has affected 2,409 families or 9,158 persons in Mimaropa, Bicol and Western Visayas, according to the NDRRMC.

Of the figure, 562 families were brought to evacuation centers while 450 opted to stay with relatives.

Fifty-four houses in Bicol and Western Visayas were damaged because of the bad weather, the NDRRMC said.

The NDRRMC also reported that 19 road sections and 3 bridges in Cagayan Valley, Mimaropa, Bicol, and Western Visayas are not passable to motorists due to damage, landslide or flooding.

PAGASA earlier said eastern portions of the country would continue to experience frequent rain until March due to the La Niña phenomenon.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: