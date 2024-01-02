Taguig police seize over P90-K worth of fireworks, firecrackers

MANILA — A day following the New Year revelries, Taguig City police unveiled the illegal firecrackers and fireworks that they seized, with an estimated worth of P94,000.

Confiscated along with the illegal firecrackers are improvised explosive devices known locally as “boga.”



Speaking in front of their city hall, Taguig Chief of Police Col. Robert Baesa emphasized the danger of the illegal firecrackers and fireworks, especially for children.



“Itong mga boga na ginagamit nila, napakadelikado nito, kasi pag ito sumabog, nasobrahan ng mga fluids, sumasabog talaga ito. Makakainjure talaga,” he said.



Baesa said that firecrackers and fireworks were confiscated from vendors who were selling them in public places. He adds the confiscated pyrotechnics will be destroyed in a safe area.

According to Baesa, there were no fireworks-related injuries in Taguig.



Authorities have long urged the public to resort to safer ways of ushering in the new year.



Despite this, the Department of Health still logged over 400 fireworks-related injuries from December 1, 2023 to January 2, 2024 -- some of which resulted in amputation.

“The stray bullet injury case is a 23 year old from Davao Region who had a gunshot wound to his left upper back. The first death is a 38-year old male from Ilocos Region who lit a cigarette while drinking with others near firecrackers in storage. Guns, liquor, and fireworks should never mix,” the DOH said in a statement.



It called on all sectors to work together to avoid senseless injuries and deaths at a time when everyone wishes to welcome a new start.



“Responsible gun owners know that bullets that go up will go down, and discharging firearms is not a way to celebrate. The death reported today was an incident waiting to happen because liquor impairs judgment. We can prevent these,” the DOH said.



