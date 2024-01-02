Pinoy artists bumida sa Christmas concert sa Paris

PARIS - Punong-puno ang venue ng Christmas concert ng grupong Pinoy Jam Paris na ginanap sa Mairie du 17Eme Salle Jacques Chirac kamakailan.

Damang-dama ang diwa ng Pasko dahil sa mga tradisyunal na Filipino Christmas carols, pop songs at maging French Christmas songs para maipamalas sa mga Pranses ang kulturang Pilipino at pakikiisa ng mga Pilipino sa selebrasyon ng Kapaskuhan sa kanilang host country. Isa si Greg Gonzales na nakasali sa Pinoy Jam Christmas concert sa unang pagkakataon. Kumanta siya ng isang French Christmas song.

“Malaking karangalan to bridge the Christmas from the Philippines at dalhin namin dito sa France, sabi ni Greg Gonzales, Pinoy sa Paris.

Tuwang-tuwa din ang ibang Pranses na nakapanood.

“The show was amazing, unfortunately I didn’t understand the lyrics in Filipino because I don’t speak Tagalog but I was very surprised because it was very professional and it’s very nice to see Christmas celebrations like this in Paris because we usually we don’t celebrate Christmas like this so it was heartwarming,” sabi ni Pierrepicquet, French national.

Ang isang American pianist na baguhan pa lang sa Paris, masaya rin na nakasama sa concert. Nakilala niya ang mga Pinoy artists at bumilib sa nasaksikahang kulturang Pilipino dahil sa Philippine Christmas carols.

“I’m just very grateful that there is a group like this, just the fact that there’s so many people from an international community here from halfway around the world would come together to do an association like this and you see such commitment like event after event maybe every quarter. I just find it very impressive that there is so much tradition in the Filipino culture that they would have a big turnout every time they do it like this,” sabi ni Kevin Michael, Amerikano sa Paris.

Masaya ang founder ng grupong Pinoy Jam Paris sa mga bagong artists na sumasali sa grupo para maibahagi ang kanilang mga talento at makapagbigay aliw sa mga kababayan, locals at iba pang mga dayuhan.

“It’s the 6th time that Pinoy Jam is offering a Christmas concert and it’s always different. It’s interesting kasi I remember there was one Christmas concert for the Yolanda victims and there was one which was purely online because of the pandemic. It’s the Christmas concert we’re offering after the pandemic that are live onstage with the new breed of singers and leaders so everyone can discover what it’s like to sing onstage and sing about Christmas,” sabi ni Dennis Astorga, Pinoy Jam Founder and Director.

Dumalo rin si Philippine Ambassador to France Junever Mahilum-West na kung saan pinuri niya sa kanyang speech ang mga artist dahil nadala nila sa France ang saya ng pagdaraos ng Pasko sa Pilipinas.

Dumalo rin sa concert ang Konsehal ng Paris sa 17E na si Jean Didier Berthault, na fan ng mga pagkaing Pilipino tulad ng bibingka at puto.

Para sa mga nagbabagang mga balita tungkol sa ating mga kababayan sa Europa, Gitnang Silangan at Africa, tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.