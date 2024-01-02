Filipinos in Japan on alert after massive quake

A view of a damaged shop after a strong earthquake in Togi town, Noto Peninsula, Japan, January 2, 2024. Franck Robichon, EPA-EFE.

Several Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) had to evacuate after a powerful quake rocked Japan on New Year’s Day.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the magnitude 7.6 quake originated from the coastal town of Noto in the Ishikawa Prefecture, but was felt all over Japan. Neighboring Niigata experienced shaking of up to intensity 6.

Filipino caregivers from Saitama and Tokyo Romelyn Pablo, Marie Bandales and Irene Denum were simply visiting family and friends in Niigata, when the massive quake struck.

“Kauuwi lang namin, nagugutom kami nagluto yung friend ko, ako naman po nakaupo. Ako yung unang nakapansin ng lindol… hanggang sa papalakas na po siya nang papalakas, tapos ang tagal po kasi nung lindol kaya nakaka-nerbyos talaga,” Denum said.

“More than 3 minutes yung tinagal… yung building na katabi namin na nagse-sway din talaga. So talagang gumagalaw po talaga lahat. Pati yung mga drawers na wala namang gulong, talagang aabante siyang paganon,” Pablo explained.

The three caregivers have been working in Japan for more than a year. They say they have experienced their fair share of tremors but the January 1 earthquake was the worst.

“Yung konting alog lang po parang nakasanayan na namin dito simula nung dumating kami rito sa Japan. That time kasi talagang ini-sway talaga kami… Hindi po ako nakakain kagabi… Pag may maririnig na kalabog grabe yung kaba ko, natatakot ako,” Bandales admitted.

The three caregivers immediately evacuated their apartment, which was on the 4th floor of a building, and looked for an open space. But they immediately received tsunami warnings on their phones and had to look for safety in higher ground.

“Napakalamig po talaga sa labas, nanunuot sa buto kaya naghanap kami ng pwedeng silungan eh hindi pa nga po inaadvise na bumalik sa kanya-kanyang bahay kaya po ang naging way namin, mataas na lugar, sa city hall po nagpunta… Ang dami rin pong nagpunta sa top floor ng city hall ng Niigata City… Dun po kami nag-stay ng nasa 4 hours,” Pablo said.

Local media reported tsunami waves hitting coastal towns in Ishikawa, Toyama and Niigata immediately after the quake. But as of Tuesday, tsunami warnings have been lifted and most of those who evacuated have since returned to their homes.

The three caregivers have also gone back to their apartment. They have encountered minor problems with gas supply, which has remained off since the quake, but fortunately, food supply is still available in the city.

They have also prepared emergency bags in case of another evacuation. They also continue to assure family members in the Philippines that they are safe and in good health.

