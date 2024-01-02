DOTr notes significant number of applications for PUV consolidation

MANILA - The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Tuesday said it observed a significant number of applications for public utility vehicle consolidation.

The statement comes two days after the December 31, 2023 consolidation deadline.

It also called on applicants to settle their fees with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) so they can be included in the agency’s final consolidation report.

“An LTFRB resolution allowed applicants to beat the deadline even if payment of pertinent fees have not been made,” it noted.

While the consolidation figures are being finalized, the DOTr said “all unconsolidated PUVs may continue operating until January 31, 2024.”

It added “the LTFRB will issue an appropriate resolution to give effect to this instruction.”

According to the LTFRB, unconsolidated jeepneys may only ply routes where less than 60 percent of PUVs have consolidated or none at all. But since the LTFRB has yet to release that list of routes, drivers believe everywhere is fair game.

Many unconsolidated jeepney drivers in Metro Manila have continued to ply their usual routes during the first two days of 2024, which was a relief for commuters who returned to work this January 2nd.

Jona Padua, who catches a ride daily from Cubao, expects a harder time after January 31 or when the one-month extension granted to individual jeepney operators to make trips in select routes lapses.

“Kumabaga magsisiksikan pa yung mga commuter doon sa ibang ruta ng jeep kaya mas matagal po ‘yong ganun,” she said.



MANIBELA WARNS OF TROUBLE BETWEEN CONSOLIDATED, UNCONSOLIDATED

The Office of Transportation Cooperatives (OTC), which is under the DOTr, estimates that 40 percent of PUVs in Metro Manila have consolidated into transport cooperatives or corporations.

To address the transport gap that unconsolidated PUVs will leave behind, the LTFRB will be giving special permits to consolidated transport entities so they can ply affected routes on top of their own.

But transport group Manibela and at least one jeepney operator have warned that this could stir up some trouble.

“Magkakaroon ng tensyon ito. Pagka nabalitaan po na may pumasok dyan, sana wag naman mangyari, sigurado ho ako haharangin yan,” said Manibela Chairman Mar Valbuena.

“Siyempre pag nagkaroon ng harang yan, magkakaroon ng gulo. Maaaring may ma-disgrasya di ba? Kasi ano na ang pinag-uusapan dyan eh, yung ikabubuhay ng pamilya,” echoed Novaliches jeepney driver and operator Bim Varela.



NO AGE LIMIT FOR JEEPNEY DRIVERS?

The OTC meanwhile reassured PUV drivers that they can still be hired by accredited transport cooperatives or corporations.

While some drivers say they are in favor of becoming members of such groups, others are worried they will no longer be accepted as they are already senior citizens.

“Wala nang tatanggap sa amin. Ang dami pang driver na matanda pa sa akin, anong gagawin doon?” asked 66-year old jeepney driver Nathaniel Sirojano.



“Siyempre ang priority yung mga bata-bata di ba?” added Varela.

But OTC Chairman Andy Ortega said that although co-ops may impose an age limit for their drivers, generally, there is none.

“Depende na po ‘yan sa isang kooperatiba. Ngunit sa reyalidad po, sa ngayon po, may mga drivers sa kooperatiba na nasa 65, 70 (years old) o lampas pa,” said Ortega.

“Walang pinipiling edad as long as you are qualified— meron kang professional driver’s license, makakapasa ka ng medical (exam),” he insisted.