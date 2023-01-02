Fireworks light up the Makati-Mandaluyong skyline as Filipinos welcome the New Year as seen from Barangay Kaunlaran, Quezon City on Jan. 1, 2023. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) — The Philippines recorded 74 new fireworks-related injuries during the New Year's Day celebrations, bringing the tally to 211, the Department of Health said Monday.

The latest figure is 16 percent higher compared to what was reported in the same period last year.

In 2021, there were 182 firecracker blast injuries recorded from Dec. 21 to Jan. 2.

"Mula kahapon, Jan.1, pitumpu't apat (74) ang naitalang bagong kaso ng fireworks-related injury mula sa 61 na DOH sentinel hospitals," the DOH said in a statement.

"Sa kasalukuyan, ang kabuuang bilang ng mga kaso ng pinsala dulot ng paputok ay nasa dalawandaan at labing-isa (211) na mas mataas ng labing-anim na porsyento (16%) kumpara sa naitala noong nakaraang taon sa sakop na petsa," it added.

Based on the DOH's latest surveillance report, Metro Manila had the most number of fireworks-related injuries, with 102 cases.

It is followed by Western Visayas (25), Central Luzon (20) and Ilocos Region (13).

MALE VICTIMS

Most of the victims or 167, the DOH said, were male, with age ranging from 11 months to 80 years old.

Some 60 (28%) cases sustained eye injuries and 11 (5%) cases had blast or burn injuries with amputation, the report showed.

Half or 106 of the cases were actively involved. One hundred nine (52%) cases occurred in the street, while 94 (45%) occurred at home.

Thirty-six (17%) cases were allegedly intoxicated with alcohol at the time of injury, the agency said.

About 21 (10%) cases were hospitalized while 2 (1%) cases were referred to other hospitals for further management.

No death was reported. The hand was the most common anatomical location injured, the DOH said.

KWITIS

According to the report, kwitis was the most common cause of fireworks-related injuries, with 45 cases.

Boga came in second with (27) and followed by 5-Star (19) and fountain (12).

There was no reported case due to fireworks ingestion and due to stray bullet injury, the DOH said.

The health agency urged the public to clean up their surroundings and properly dispose used fireworks.

Never allow children to ignite or play with used firecrackers, it added.

If an injury happens, seek medical attention immediately, the DOH said.

The agency will continue to monitor fireworks-related injuries until January 6.

RELATED VIDEO