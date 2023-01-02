MANILA — The Philippines recorded 3,458 additional COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Department of Health said Monday.

From December 26 to January 1, an average of 494 daily infections were recorded in the country, which is 39 percent lower compared to the previous week.

Of the new infections during the week, 3 were severe and critical, or 0.09 percent of new cases, according to DOH's latest bulletin.

As of Sunday, 433 or 10.7 percent of total COVID-19 admissions were in severe and critical condition, the agency said.

At least 350 or 16.2 percent of intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied. The non-ICU bed utilization rate was at 16.9 percent.

During the past week, the DOH has also verified 164 more COVID-related fatalities, citing late encoding of death information.

The deaths occurred in the following months:

-45 in December 2022

-4 in November 2022

-2 in March 2022

-11 in February 2022

-11 in Janaury 2022

-5 in November 2021

-10 in October 2021

-22 in September 2021

-18 in August 2021

-5 in July 2021

-6 in June 2021

-4 in May 2021

-10 in April 2021

-7 in March 2021

-1 in February 2021

-1 in October 2020

-1 in September 2020

-1 in August 2020

As of January 2, the Philippines has 12,660 active COVID-19 cases.

Since the pandemic, the country has logged over 4 million coronavirus infections, of which more than 65,000 people succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, over 73.7 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, of which 21.1 million have received their additional jab.

