Christmas day rain, flooding death toll climbs to 51: NDRRMC

MANILA — Fifty one (51) individuals have died from the rains and severe flooding during the Christmas season, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported Monday, adding that 19 people remain missing.

The NDRRMC said 13 of the deaths were already confirmed while 38 are still up for validation.

State weather bureau PAGASA said the intense rains during Christmas season was because of the shear line and the Northeast Monsoon or amihan.

The rains affected areas in Eastern Visayas, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Camiguin, Southern Palawan, as well as some parts of Mindanao during the Christmas weekend.

A total of 22 cities and municipalities were placed under a state of calamity.

AFTERMATH

The NDRRMC said a total of 149,957 families or 595,693 individuals were affected by the shear line in 966 barangays across the country, noting that 2,811 families or 8,666 individuals remain in evacuation centers as of Monday.

Sixteen were reported injured, the disaster agency added.

The NDRRMC said assistance worth P48.49 million was provided to affected individuals.

Meanwhile, 4,540 houses were reported damaged, 3,704 of which were "partially damaged" while 836 were "totally destroyed."

Damage to infrastructure was pegged at P1.13 billion, while damage to agriculture was estimated to be at P243.03 million.

The Philippines is ranked among the most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change, and scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer.



