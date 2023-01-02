2 cops face possible dismissal for indiscriminate firing of weapons on Christmas Day

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Two police officers are facing possible dismissal from the national police force for indiscriminate firing of their weapons during the Christmas holiday.

Philippine National Police spokesperson PCol. Jean Fajardo said 2 police officers in Batangas and Pangasinan are now the subject of inquest proceedings for firing their weapons indiscriminately last Christmas.

Fajardo said that aside from the criminal cases, the PNP Internal Affairs Service is conducting its own motu propio investigation and will issue a resolution by the end of January or early February.

"These PNP officers will likely be dismissed from the service," she said in an ANC Headstart interview.

Two cases of indiscriminate firing were also recorded on New Year's Eve.

Police, meanwhile, made 36 arrests of individuals for possession, use and illegal sale of firecrackers as of Dec. 31, 2022. Fajardo said most of the firecracker sellers sold their goods online.

The PNP spokeswoman said bans on firecracker use plus an aggressive information campaign led to lesser number of firecracker-related injuries in 2022.