Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo orders 3-day work suspension at the Supreme Court from January 3 to 5 after “many” Court personnel tested positive for the coronavirus on antigen testing.

During the 3-day work suspension, other SC personnel will be tested while SC premises will be disinfected.

Staff in some offices like the Office of the Bar Confidant will continue reporting to work subject to negative antigen test. Booster program will also continue.

Amid speculations over the fate of Bar Exams set this Jan to Feb, Bar Chair SC Associate Justice Marvic Leonen in a tweet Sunday called on Bar examinees not to believe social media posts/rumors.

"We know what we are doing. We know what is at stake. We also consult," he tweeted.

Leonen earlier said SC needs to formally act on January 4 on a proposed solution to address the effects of the Omicron variant and Typhoon Odette.

IBP Cebu City and Cebu law deans have called for postponement of Bar Exams in the wake of destruction brought by Odette.

