MANILA — Crime incidence in Metro Manila saw a 9-percent decline in 2021 from the previous year, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said Sunday.

In a statement, the NCRPO said the occurrence of index crimes in Metro Manila saw a 13-percent drop while non-index crimes had a 7-percent decrease.

The police said murder incidents in the capital region went down to 490 in 2021, from 687 in 2020.

Cases of physical injures, meanwhile, dropped to 741 cases in 2021 from 1,122 in the previous year, according to the NCRPO.

The following crimes also posted declines in incidents:

Homicide - 143 from 171

Rape - 997 from 1,083

Robbery - 1,286 from 1,446

Theft - 3,094 from 3,187

Carnapping of motor vehicles - 115 from 126

Carnapping of motorcycles - 516 from 631

The occurrence of "special complex crimes" also dropped by 25 percent from 44 in 2020, to 33 in 2021, the NCRPO said.

NCRPO Director Maj. Gen. Vicente Danao said the "success in the fight against all forms of criminality, illegal drugs and terrorism may be attributed to the strengthened partnership we have developed with our community."

The partnership "played an indispensable role in providing necessary information for immediate resolution of offenses," Danao said.

"I give back this success to my men for their unwavering dedication and commitment to duty and to the people of Metro Manila for their never-ending trust and support," he added.

Metro Manila is home to around 13.5 million people and accounts for a third of the national economy.

