MANILA — Electrical linemen were hailed as "unsung heroes" by a senator on Sunday for their service in the aftermath of Typhoon Odette.

"Behind every electric utility is a team of folks who have signed up to embrace the challenge of a job that would entail them to work 21 to 32 meters from the ground, ready to respond to outages caused by natural and man-made calamities," Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, chair of the Senate energy committee, said in a statement.

"They deserve the recognition for providing the much-needed customer service," he added.

The lawmaker also said the likes of Negros Oriental Electric Cooperative lineman Ronald Gallarde, who died because of his job, "should be acknowledged and honored."

Gallarde died while trying to restore electricity in his hometown of Tanjay City, Negros Oriental, which lost power after being battered by Typhoon Odette.

"Their steadfast commitment to serving their customers, even in the face of the continuing coronavirus pandemic, merits a commendation as it does not only reflect their dedication to their work but sacrifices as well," Gatchalian said of linemen.

At least 895 line workers have been deployed in five regions in the Visayas and Mindanao that were badly hit by the typhoon, according to a Dec. 29 report by the Task Force Kapatid (TFK).

The TFK was formed to help fix power distribution lines that were affected by typhoons.

The Philippine Rural Electric Cooperatives Association Inc. has said the TFK is working hard to continue restoring damaged electrical poles, wires and transformers.

Gatchalian called on the National Electrification Administration to ensure that the logistical needs of TFK are being met.

