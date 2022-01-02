Students observe safety protocol inside the Ricardo P Cruz St. Elementary School in Taguig City, during the first day of the pilot face-to-face classes in the National Capital Region on December 06, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE)- Face to face classes will be suspended in Metro Manila starting January 3, Monday following the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said this was decided by the Department of Education and Metro Manila mayors.

MMDA Chairman Benhur Abalos said the suspension of face to face classes is automatic as Metro Manila goes under stricter Alert level 3 status starting Monday until Jan. 15 due to increase in COVID-19 cases and recorded cases of Omicron variant.

"Both the local chief executives of Metro Manila and DepEd officials appeal to the parents to make sure children stay at home for their safety amid the threat of rising infections," the MMDA said on Twitter.

In a statement, DepEd said in-person classes in Metro Manila will resume once NCR reverts to Alert level 2.

It added that pilot face-to-face classes in areas under Alert Level 1 and Alert Level 2 will continue.

"Consistent with the recent memorandum of the IATF for the Alert Level 3 protocols and considering the notable increase of Covid cases in NCR, DepEd, in consultation with DOH, confirms that face to face classes for pilot schools in NCR are suspended until the alert level reverts to Level 2," it said.

"Face-to-face classes in pilot schools in areas under Alert Levels 1 and 2 shall continue in the meantime that DepEd finalizes its report on the pilot face-to-face classes," DepEd added.

The Philippines confirmed 4,600 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the country’s total to 2,851,931.

In just 7 days, the country's daily tally of fresh cases ballooned more than fourteenfold from just 318 on Dec. 27 last year to 4,600 this Sunday.

An independent research group said the Philippines will continue to see a rise in COVID-19 infections in the coming days, with the numbers possibly surpassing figures from past surges.

The Philippines was among the last in the world to return to face-to-face classes, with students having to do remote learning for almost 2 years now.

The country's economic planning agency said last year that the switch to remote learning will have a negative impact lasting several years on students.