Tail end of frontal system, easterlies to dampen Visayas and Mindanao: PAGASA

MANILA - It has been a rainy start of the year in some parts of the country, particularly in areas of Visayas and Mindanao, due to the effects of the tail end of the frontal system, the easterlies, and the northeast monsoon or amihan, state weather bureau PAGASA said Saturday.

Based on PAGASA’s 4 a.m. public weather forecast, weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said that several parts of Visayas and Mindanao would experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the tail-end of the frontal system.

The said weather system is also affecting the eastern portion of Southern Luzon.

It has caused flooding and landslides in several areas of the Bicol region, displacing more than 400 families, according to the Office of the Civil Defense in Region 5.

Aurelio said Bicol region is forecast to experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms on Saturday.

The easterlies, on the other hand, is affecting the eastern portion of Visayas and Mindanao, while the amihan is bringing cold weather, especially in the morning, to a large portion of Luzon.

On Saturday, cloudy skies wth rainshowers is expected over Quezon, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon and the Kalayaan Island Group.

PAGASA said the Cagayan Valley, Cordillera and Aurora will experience cloudy skies with light rains.

The rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila, is expected to have fair weather today with a slight chance of partly cloudy skies and isolated rains.



Meanwhile, the following areas are under a gale warning with waves expected as high as 4.5 meters:

Batanes

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Zambales

Bataan

Lubang Island

Western coast of Palawan, including Kalayaan Island Group

Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands

Isabela

Aurora

Eastern coast of Quezon, including Polillo Island

Camarines Norte

Northern and eastern coasts of Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Eastern coast of Albay, including Rapu-Rapu Islands

Easter Coast of Sorsogon

Northern and eastern coasts of Northern Samar

Eastern coast of Eastern Samar

Dinagat

Eastern Coast of Surigao del North, including Siargao islands

