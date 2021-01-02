PAGASA warns of flooding in large swaths of Mindanao due to LPA

MANILA — A low-pressure area located east of Guian town, Eastern Samar and the tail end of a frontal system could cause flooding over large areas of Mindanao, the state weather bureau said on Saturday.

According to its 6 p.m. flood advisory, PAGASA said Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and the Davao region would experience light to occasional moderate rains in the next 12 hours.

Here are the watercourses in the said regions likely to be affected because of the weather.

Northern Mindanao

Bukidnon - rivers and tributaries particularly upper Tagaloan and Upper/Eastern Cagayan

Camiguin - all rivers and its tributaries

Lanao Del Norte - rivers and its tributaries particularly Mandulog, Agus, Liangan and Maranding

Misamis Occidential - rivers, its tributaries particularly Clarin, Palilan and Aloran

Misamis Oriental - rivers, its tributaries particularly Odiongan, Gingoog, Balatukan, Cabulig, lower Tagoloan, lower/middle Western Cagayan, Iponan and Alubijid

General Flood Advisories issued at 6PM, 02 January 2021



Region 11 (Davao Region) GFA#3

Region 13 (Caraga) GFA#3

Region 10 (Northern Mindanao) GFA#1 pic.twitter.com/sif6ygKSlK — PAGASA-DOST (@dost_pagasa) January 2, 2021

Davao region

Davao del Norte - rivers, tributaries, particularly Tagum-Libuganon, Tuganay, Saug and Lasang

Davao del Sur - rivers and its tributaries particularly Davao, Talomo, Lipadas, Tagulaya Sibulan, Digos and Padada Mainit

Davao Occidental - rivers and its tributaries particularly Panglan, Malita, Batanan (Lais, Lawan, Latuan, Calian, Lamita, Lawayon, Culama, Caburan Bi, Maubio, Karabana, Tubayo, Kayapung, Malala, Capisolo, Tanoman Bi, Tanoman Smal, Kalbay, Butua, Nuin, Butula, Baki, Malagupo, Balagona, Batulaki

Davao de Oro - rivers and its tributaries particularly Matiao and Hijo

Davao Oriental - rivers and its tributaries particularly Cateel, Dapnan, Baganga, Mahan-Ub, Manorigao, Caraga, Casaunan, Quinonoan, Bagwan, Mayo, Bitanayan, Sumilog, Tangmoan, Dacongbonwa, Kabasagan, Manay, Maya and Sumilao/Cuabo



Caraga region



Agusan del Norte - rivers and its tributaries particularly Lake-Mainit-Tubay, Asiga, Agusan, Linugos and Cabadbaran

Agusan del Sur - rivers and its tributaries, particularly Ojot, Wawa, Libang, Maosam, Kasilan, Gibong, Adgaoan, Simulao, Kayonan and Andanan

Dinagat Islands - rivers and its tributaries particularly Manilao Inlet and Gaas Lulet

Surigao del Norte - rivers and its tributaries, particularly Surigao and Magallanes

Surigao del Sur - rivers and its tributaries particularly Catillan, Toracan, Tandagan, Tago, Hubo-Oteiza, Hinatuan and Bislig

“People living near the mountain slopes and in the low-lying areas of the above-mentioned river systems and the local disaster risk reduction and management councils concerned are advised to take precautionary measures,” the weather agency said.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Rains due to the prevailing tail end of the frontal system have already killed 1 person, while 2 were missing in Bicol, as it triggered floods and landslides at the turn of the year, the Office of the Civil Defense in Region 5 said earlier in the day.

In an interview on Teleradyo early Saturday, the Office of the Civil Defense in Region 5 said the region has been experiencing continuous rains since Dec. 31 due to the tail end of the frontal system.