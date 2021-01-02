Iloilo City reclassified to modified GCQ

Photo courtesy of Yuan-Enzo Escaniel.

ILOILO CITY--The local government on Saturday here was downgraded to modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) following Mayor Jerry Treñas' appeal to the COVID-19 Interagency Task Force for reclassification.

Treñas said the city has lowered the number of coronavirus cases.

It was also a way to acknowledge the hard work of the city's frontliners in their fight against the virus, the mayor added.

Despite the city being placed to the least stringent classification, Treñas urged locals to follow health protocols, including social distancing, wearing face masks and face shields, and proper hand washing.