PNPA files admin, criminal raps vs 1 cadet tagged in mauling classmate

MANILA (UPDATED) — Officials of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) on Saturday filed criminal and administrative charges against one of the 3 cadets accused of beating up a classmate on New Year's Eve.

This developed after Philippine National Police chief General Debold Sinas ordered the filing of administrative charges against those involved in the mauling.

In a statement, the PNPA said reports confirmed that Cadet 1st Class Denvert Dulansi beat up Cadet 1st Class Joab Mar Nacnas at the school’s roof deck, violating PNPA rules and regulations.

This happened after Nacnas, while on duty checking his area of responsibility, reprimanded Dulansi for drinking in school premises at Camp Castañeda in Silang town, Cavite, the police academy added.

“Nacnas . . . [chanced] upon Dulansi at the roof deck of the Lakan 2 dormitory with a bottle of alcoholic beverages which prompted Nacnas to caution such illegal acts of the erring cadet. A heated argument ensued between Nacnas and Dulansi that resulted in the latter mauling the victim,” the statement said.

According to his medical certificate, Dulansi was “positive of alcoholic breath.”

He was turned in to Silang Municipal Police Station for “proper investigation for a case of physical injuries.”

PNPA officials, the statement said, has started to act on the cadet’s administrative cases and violations.

Nacnas, meanwhile, was ready to be discharged soon from the hospital, “as medical results showed no threatening injuries,” according to the police academy.

The PNPA said it would not tolerate “undesirable behavior nor any misconduct and breach of discipline.”

“Even for an isolated case as it seems, the academy treats all cadets’ well-being evenly and will continuously employ activities and programs for their character development,” PNPA said.

“Esprit de corps among the cadets is continuously strengthened and an increase of capacity to closely monitor cadets’ activities in this new normal is doubled to maintain discipline at all levels.”

Sinas earlier ordered the PNP Directorate for Human Resource and Doctrine Development to place the 3 cadets under "restriction," while termination and dismissal proceedings continue, the PNP Public Information Office said. — Reports from Michael Delizo and Wheng Hidalgo, ABS-CBN News